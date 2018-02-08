Possessed potato peeler in grounds of hospital

A 24-year-old man has admitted possessing an offensive weapon in the grounds of Gransha Hospital.

Derry Magistrate’s Court heard the defendant was found in possession of a potato peeler.

Christopher John Mullan also pleaded guilty to assaulting a fellow patient in the hospital at a time when he had been admitted there.

Mullan, of Holly Lane, pleaded guilty to two charges relating to the incident on July 21, last year.

He also admitted possessing cocaine and cannabis on September 12, 2017.

Sentencing was adjourned for a probation pre-sentence report to be compiled.

Mullan will appear in court again on March 16.