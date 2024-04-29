PPS decide not to prosecute soldiers over Annette McGavigan and Billy McGreanery killings

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Annette was 14 years old when she was shot dead by a member of the Royal Green Jackets Regiment in the Bogside on September 6, 1971, as she watched a riot.

William was 41 when he was shot dead by a member of the 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards in the early hours of September 15, 1971.

Two former soldiers were reported on two separate investigation files submitted by the Police Service of Northern Ireland.

Annette McGavigan who was shot dead by a British soldier in the Bogside in 1971.

One former soldier, known as Soldier A, was reported on an investigation file in connection with the death of William McGreanery in the early hours of September 15, 1971.

A second former soldier, known as Soldier B, was reported in connection with the shooting of 14-year-old Annette McGavigan during unrest in Derry on September 6, 1971.

PPS Assistant Director Martin Hardy said: “We have carefully considered all the evidence reported in connection with both cases.

“The standard of proof needed for a criminal prosecution is high. For a conviction, the prosecution must establish beyond a reasonable doubt, through admissible evidence, the commission of a criminal offence by an identified suspect.

Billy McGreanery who was shot dead by a member of the 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards in Westland Street on 15th September 1971.

"These two cases were individually considered by two experienced prosecution teams. It has been determined that the available evidence in both cases is insufficient to provide a reasonable prospect of conviction.

“Both cases featured significant evidential difficulties arising from the circumstances in which accounts were taken and recorded, both by the Royal Military Police in 1971, and later by the PSNI’s Historical Enquiries Team.

“In addition, the death of significant witnesses and a failure to conduct effective investigations at the time has undoubtedly hampered more recent investigative efforts and the prosecutorial prospects in these cases.”

In the case of William McGreanery, the PPS said ‘prosecutors were satisfied that the available evidence was capable of proving that Mr McGreanery was unarmed and presented no threat to any soldier’.

The funeral cortege of William McGreanery makes it way across Laburnum Terrace past the spot where he was shot dead on September 15, 1971.

However, the PPS said the admissible evidence was insufficient to prove that the reported suspect was the soldier known as Soldier A who was responsible for causing Mr McGreanery’s death.

In the case of Annette McGavigan, who was entirely innocent, prosecutors could not prove that the reported suspect fired the shots that killed the teenager.

It also could not be disproved, the PPS said, that the shots may have been aimed at a gunman that some witnesses reported seeing, and were therefore fired in lawful self-defence.

Hundreds of people - including many of her friends from school and the Bogside - turned out for Annette’s funeral in 1971.

Mr Hardy said: “We recognise that these decisions not to prosecute will be deeply disappointing to the victims’ families who lost their loved one in very painful circumstances and are understandably still seeking clarity on what happened.

“We have today written to them to explain the detailed reasons for the decisions and have offered meetings to give any further explanation they may require about the basis of these decisions.