Probation for man who admitted possessing indecent images of children
Adam Curran (24) of Blanket Nook, Newtowncunningham in County Donegal admitted possessing 25 indecent images of a child on February 26 2019.
He also admitted charges of possessing extreme pornographic images on the same date.
Derry Crown Court heard on Friday that the offences had come to light when the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) searched a premises.
Various devices were seized and triaged and the images of Categories A, B and C were found.
The defendant denied having any sexual interest in children despite the images, the court was told.
A pre-sentence report compiled on the defendant found him to be 'incredibly immature' and that he had social difficulties.
Curran was sentenced to two years’ probation and ordered to sign the Sex Offender's Register for a period of five years.