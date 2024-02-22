News you can trust since 1772

£8,000 in cash and Class A and Class B drugs seized in Racecourse Road raid

Police in Derry have seized £8,000 in cash, and suspected Class A and suspected Class B drugs.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 22nd Feb 2024, 17:32 GMT
Updated 22nd Feb 2024, 17:32 GMT
A photo of the items seized by officers from Ballyarnett Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT).
A photo of the items seized by officers from Ballyarnett Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT).

The suspected drugs, along with the cash, were seized by officers from the PSNI’s Ballyarnett Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) during a planned search of a property in the Racecourse Road area on February 21. All items seized will be subject to further forensic examination.

A 20-year-old man who was arrested as part of enquiries was subsequently bailed pending further police enquiries.

Sergeant McCollum from Ballyarnett NPT said: "As enquiries continue, we want to take this opportunity to appeal to anyone with information relating to the illegal use or supply of drugs in their area to call us on 101. We know that the illicit supply, possession or misuse of drugs is a concern in the community.

"You can also make a report online via www.psni.police.uk/report or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."