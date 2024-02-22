£8,000 in cash and Class A and Class B drugs seized in Racecourse Road raid

The suspected drugs, along with the cash, were seized by officers from the PSNI’s Ballyarnett Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) during a planned search of a property in the Racecourse Road area on February 21. All items seized will be subject to further forensic examination.

Sergeant McCollum from Ballyarnett NPT said: "As enquiries continue, we want to take this opportunity to appeal to anyone with information relating to the illegal use or supply of drugs in their area to call us on 101. We know that the illicit supply, possession or misuse of drugs is a concern in the community.