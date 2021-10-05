PSNI appeal over hit and run collision in Derry
Police in Derry are appealing for information regarding a hit and run road traffic collision which occurred on Sunday, October 3.
Tuesday, 5th October 2021, 8:39 am
The incident happened between the hours of 2.30am and 2.45am on the Glenshane Road close to Burntollet Bridge.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “A blue or navy coloured vehicle is believed to have been involved in this collision and may have suffered damage to the front driver’s side.
“This vehicle was last seen driving towards the city.
“If anyone has any information which could assist police in their enquiries please contact Strand Road through 101 quoting reference 286 - 03/10/21.”