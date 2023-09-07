PSNI attacked with petrol bombs and missiles during terror searches in ‘Piggery ridge’ area

Watch more videos on Shots!

The PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit carried out three searches in Creggan as part of an ongoing terrorism investigation.

Two of the searches are complete, while the third search is ongoing in Creevagh Heights in the Bligh's Lane area.

During the searches, a quantity of cash and a firearm have been seized which will be subject to forensic examination, the PSNI stated.

Police have reported disorder in Creevagh Heights off Bligh's Lane.

Petrol bombs, rocks, masonry, steel poles and traffic cones were thrown at police, damaging police land rovers at around 4pm.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.