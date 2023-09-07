PSNI attacked with petrol bombs and missiles during terror searches in ‘Piggery ridge’ area
The PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit carried out three searches in Creggan as part of an ongoing terrorism investigation.
Two of the searches are complete, while the third search is ongoing in Creevagh Heights in the Bligh's Lane area.
During the searches, a quantity of cash and a firearm have been seized which will be subject to forensic examination, the PSNI stated.
Petrol bombs, rocks, masonry, steel poles and traffic cones were thrown at police, damaging police land rovers at around 4pm.
Drivers are urged to avoid the area.
Superintendent William Calderwood said: "The search in Creevagh Heights is continuing. We appreciate the disruption search activity can have but I want to reassure you of this - our presence in the area and activity we carry out is about keeping people safe. That is our priority and we would appeal for calm."