PSNI Glock training pistol stolen from vehicle has not been recovered
A PSNI Glock training pistol was stolen from a vehicle recently and has not been recovered.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 14th Apr 2023, 11:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 11:31 BST
The PSNI confirmed the weapon was not equipped to fire live rounds.
"One force owned weapon was stolen. This was a Glock 17 Blue Training Pistol which can fire a paint projectile and blank ammunition,” the PSNI stated in response to a Freedom of Information request.
The theft occurred within the past two years.
The gun was stolen from a vehicle that was broken into, police confirmed.