The PSNI confirmed the weapon was not equipped to fire live rounds.

"One force owned weapon was stolen. This was a Glock 17 Blue Training Pistol which can fire a paint projectile and blank ammunition,” the PSNI stated in response to a Freedom of Information request.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The theft occurred within the past two years.

A Glock 17 Blue Training Pistol has been stolen from the PSNI