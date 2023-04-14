News you can trust since 1772
PSNI Glock training pistol stolen from vehicle has not been recovered

A PSNI Glock training pistol was stolen from a vehicle recently and has not been recovered.

By Kevin Mullan
Published 14th Apr 2023, 11:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 11:31 BST

The PSNI confirmed the weapon was not equipped to fire live rounds.

"One force owned weapon was stolen. This was a Glock 17 Blue Training Pistol which can fire a paint projectile and blank ammunition,” the PSNI stated in response to a Freedom of Information request.

The theft occurred within the past two years.

A Glock 17 Blue Training Pistol has been stolen from the PSNIA Glock 17 Blue Training Pistol has been stolen from the PSNI
The gun was stolen from a vehicle that was broken into, police confirmed.

