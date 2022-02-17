PSNI host first pop-up surgery at Magee College to help students stay safe

Officers from Derry City and Strabane's Foyleside and Moor Neighbourhood Policing Team held their first on-campus surgery yesterday (February 16) as part of a new initiative on Ulster University’s Magee Campus.

Constable O'Kane, who attended the first surgery with Constable Faure, says the idea is to provide valuable advice and tips for students.

Constable O'Kane said: "We're delighted to be here to offer a personal police service within the university environment and provide crime prevention advice to students and deal with any crime-related issues affecting them.

Caption: (L-R): Constables Faure and O’Kane at the first on-campus pop-up surgery at the Ulster University Magee Campus on Wednesday.

"Having officers on campus means if a student wants to discuss an issue affecting them, and they're perhaps nervous or reluctant about attending a police station, they can talk to us here where they may feel more comfortable and we can discuss their options.

"So far, the feedback has been really encouraging and we look forward to coming back soon."

Gareth Kennedy from Ulster University’s Campus Life team said: “The safety and wellbeing of our university community is a top priority, and we welcome this opportunity to be included in the PSNI’s community outreach programme.