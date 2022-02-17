PSNI host first pop-up surgery at Magee College to help students stay safe
The PSNI in Derry has hosted its first ever pop-up surgery at Magee College in order to help students stay safe both on and off campus.
Officers from Derry City and Strabane's Foyleside and Moor Neighbourhood Policing Team held their first on-campus surgery yesterday (February 16) as part of a new initiative on Ulster University’s Magee Campus.
Constable O'Kane, who attended the first surgery with Constable Faure, says the idea is to provide valuable advice and tips for students.
Constable O'Kane said: "We're delighted to be here to offer a personal police service within the university environment and provide crime prevention advice to students and deal with any crime-related issues affecting them.
"Having officers on campus means if a student wants to discuss an issue affecting them, and they're perhaps nervous or reluctant about attending a police station, they can talk to us here where they may feel more comfortable and we can discuss their options.
"So far, the feedback has been really encouraging and we look forward to coming back soon."
Gareth Kennedy from Ulster University’s Campus Life team said: “The safety and wellbeing of our university community is a top priority, and we welcome this opportunity to be included in the PSNI’s community outreach programme.
"By hosting this pop-up stand on campus this week, the local PSNI team provided an informal opportunity for students, or staff, to ask general or crime-related questions, and benefit from tips and advice on personal safety. Pop-up visits like this in a relaxed and familiar environment can help to ensure accessibility to the police should students or staff ever need their support or services.”