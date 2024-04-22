Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police said they were tasked to deal with disorder in the Lone Moor Road area on Friday evening, April 19.

PSNI Chief Inspector Moyne said: “Officers intervened following public disorder after a football match in the area.

“When responding to the incident, masonry was thrown at police. There have been no reports of injury at this time, however it was reported that a large group of young people were involved in the damage of a number of police vehicles.

"The group dispersed and a policing presence will remain in the area.”