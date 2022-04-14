PSNI investigate after Derry man taken to cash machine and forced to hand over money

It occurred at around 8.30pm on Wednesday evening in the Beraghvale area of Skeoge Road.

One of the suspects is described as being 5’ 10” tall and of thin build with black hair and aged between 25 and 30 years old. The second suspect is described as being around 5’ 7” tall, also of a thin build with blonde hair and around the same age as the other suspect.

Detective Inspector Gareth Lavery said: “This was a terrifying ordeal for the victim who has been traumatised by what’s happened to him and which has left him with minor injuries. An investigation is underway to identify the suspects and we are appealing to anyone who believes they saw a vehicle being driven in an erratic or suspicious manner, or captured its movements on dashcam, between 8.30pm and 9.05pm between the Beraghvale area and Racecourse Road, to get in touch.

“We’re also investigating a report of a burnt-out car in Drumleck Drive that was reported to us at around 10:25pm. We believe these incidents may be linked, and we are appealing to anyone with information to get in touch.”