PSNI investigating reported assault of young woman in pub

Police are appealing for information after a report that a young woman was assaulted in a pub in Strabane.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 31st Jul 2023, 09:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Jul 2023, 09:18 BST

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) say they are investigating the reported assault of a young female which occurred on Saturday, July 1, at approximately 11:50pm.

The PSNI is asking anyone witnessed the reported assault to come forward as they would like to hear from anyone who can assist with the investigation.

Please call 101 quoting ref 41 of 02/07/23.