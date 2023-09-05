Watch more videos on Shots!

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team have launched a murder investigation following the death of Mr. Browne, who was aged 28 and from the Strabane area.

Mr. Browne died from injuries sustained following a stabbing incident in the Main Street area of Castlederg on Saturday, September 2.

According to a PSNI statement released in the immediate aftermath of the attack the victim suffered multiple stab wounds to his neck, upper left arm, chest and cheek.

The late Conor Browne who passed away after being stabbed in Castlederg at the weekend.

Sinn Féin councillor Ruairí Mc Hugh said: “There is a profound sense of sadness in the local community that Conor has passed away after being attacked.

“The brutal nature of this incident is totally unprecedented in this area and everyone is in a state of shock.

“Conor was very civil, hardworking and big-hearted and the Browne family are a very well-known and respected locally.

“I wish to extend my condolences to Conor’s entire family circle and his many friends. The entire community is united in grief with them and will rally around them in the difficult days ahead.

PSNI launch murder probe following death of Conor Browne.

“I would urge anyone who has any information about the attack on Conor to bring it forward to police and this includes any CCTV of mobile phone footage.”

Five people have now been arrested in connection with the murder.

Two men – aged 31 and 27 – were arrested on Monday, September 4, and remain in police custody. Two other men - both aged 28 – also remain in police custody at this time.

Another man aged 27 has since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Detective Chief Inspector Gibson said: “I would continue to appeal to anyone who believes they may have information which could assist us in our investigation into this young man’s death to contact us at the Major Investigation Team on 101 quoting reference 127 02/09/23.”