PSNI paid £2.674m for officer refreshments and subsistence in six years
The PSNI paid over two-and-a-half-million pounds for meal expenses for officers over the past six years, it's been revealed.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 29th Jul 2023, 00:00 BST- 1 min read
The total cost for 'subsistence/refreshment lines' taken from the service's monthly payroll files between 2017/18 and 2022/23 was £2,674,000.
A breakdown of the expenditure by year shows that £749,000 was spent in 2017/18; £741,000 in 2018/19; £788,000 in 2019/20; £233,000 in 2020/21; £58,000 in 2021/22; and £105,000 in 2022/23.
The police service released the information in response to a Freedom of Information request.