PSNI probing circulation of 'out-of-date' sexual crime leaflets in Derry

PSNI probing leaflets.

The leaflets, containing the statement 'Alcohol is the number one rape drug. How much have you taken already? Be smart,' have been branded as a form of 'victim-blaming' by the Belfast Feminist Network among others.

The PSNI said the leaflets contain out of date advice and were discontinued a number of years ago.

They do not reflect, in any way, how PSNI views or treats victims of sexual crime, the force said.

Police said they are making inquiries as to how they came into circulation again and are taking urgent action to ensure that any remaining flyers will be destroyed.

Detective Superintendent Eamonn Corrigan from Public Protection Branch said; “I want to take this opportunity to say that if you are a victim of a sexual crime and that if you choose to speak to us, you will be listened to, respected and treated sensitively. The only people who are responsible for rape are rapists. Your report will be thoroughly investigated, and you will be signposted to support services such as Nexus and Victim Support, among others.

“As a Police Service, it is our job to keep you safe, to investigate allegations of crime and bring offenders before the courts. We are committed to investigating sexual crime robustly and thoroughly and we will do all we can to bring perpetrators to justice.”

In 2018, Police Service of Northern Ireland, in collaboration with a range of partner agencies including Nexus, Public Prosecution Service, Queen’s Students’ Union, Ulster University Students’ Union and Victim Support, launched a new sexual consent awareness campaign called ‘No Grey Zone’.