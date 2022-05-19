PSNI say suspected class A drugs and cash seized following Derry search

The task force searched a property in the Derry area on Wednesday, May 18.

During the search, a quantity of suspected Class A controlled drugs with an estimated street value of £6,000 was seized, along with a quantity of cash, police said.

Police said officers involved in the search were investigating alleged links between criminality and the INLA.

Detective Chief Inspector, Avine Kelly said: “The possession and supply of drugs within communities should not, and indeed will not, be tolerated.

“This search and seizure reflects our ongoing commitment to safeguarding local people.”

