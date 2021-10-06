PSNI to investigate allegations of abuse in Mother and Baby Homes

Detective Chief Superintendent Anthony McNally

The PSNI welcomed the publication of the Truth Recovery Design Panel's report on Mother and Baby Institutions, Magdalene Laundries and Workhouses.

The force said dedicated officers are ready and waiting to investigate reports of these crimes.

Detective Chief Superintendent Anthony McNally, Head of Public Protection Branch said: “The Police Service of Northern Ireland welcomes the publication of this report. We also recognise the profound impact on the lives of those who were in Mother and Baby Homes and Magdalene Laundries, and the concerns of the wider public on how they were operated.

“Specially trained officers within our Historical Child Abuse Team will be investigating all allegations of non-recent physical and sexual abuse against residents of these homes. We have, from today, launched dedicated reporting mechanisms to make it easier for people to come forward to us with information."

Det. Ch. Supt. said all reports will be examined thoroughly and any criminality detected will be robustly investigated.

“I would encourage anyone who has been the victim of non-recent abuse or any criminal act arising out of these homes, or who has information likely to assist an investigation into a criminal act committed, to please come forward and report this. We care about what you have to say, will listen and support you, and will act to keep you and others safe.”

Anyone wishing to contact the dedicated Mother and Baby Homes and Magdalene Laundries Investigative Team can do so via the following options:

Direct line (Mon-Fri 9am-5pm): 02890 901728

Outside of office hours you can call 101 to speak to a call handler from the Police Service of Northern Ireland who will pass on your details to the dedicated investigation team to make direct contact.