PSNI trying to identify owner of torched Citroen Berlingo van
Police are trying to identify the owner of a van torched in an arson attack near the Donegal border.
By Kevin Mullan
Monday, 28th March 2022, 11:10 am
Updated
Monday, 28th March 2022, 11:13 am
The incident occurred in the Aghyaran area over the weekend.
The PSNI said: "On March 27, 2022 police attended the scene of a white Citroen Berlingo van (PY07 HNE) which had been set alight on the Corgary Road, Castlederg. This is currently being investigated as arson.
"We are seeking your help in identifying the owner of this vehicle. If you are the owner or can provide information to assist Police with our investigation please contact 101. Quote reference number 213 of 27/03/22. Alternatively you can also contact Crimestoppers confidentially on 0800 555 111."