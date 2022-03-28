PSNI trying to identify owner of torched Citroen Berlingo van

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

The PSNI said: "On March 27, 2022 police attended the scene of a white Citroen Berlingo van (PY07 HNE) which had been set alight on the Corgary Road, Castlederg. This is currently being investigated as arson.

"We are seeking your help in identifying the owner of this vehicle. If you are the owner or can provide information to assist Police with our investigation please contact 101. Quote reference number 213 of 27/03/22. Alternatively you can also contact Crimestoppers confidentially on 0800 555 111."