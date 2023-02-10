PSNI urge people to stay safe and report predatory behaviour this St. Valentine’s weekend

Officers are reminding people of the steps they can take to ensure their safety and urging people to report any suspicious or concerning behaviour.

Detective Superintendent Lindsay Fisher said: “Whilst the majority of people using online dating sites and apps are doing so with honest intentions, our experiences show us there are people on there who may not be who they say they are or who display sexual predatory behaviour.

“With people heading out this weekend to celebrate Valentine’s we are likely to see an increase in people meeting someone they have been chatting to online, in person for the first time and we want to ensure they do this safely.

The PSNI have warned people ‘not to ignore the red flags’ if they are heading out this St. Valentine’s Day weekend

“If you are making the decision to meet somebody for the first time face to face, make sure to meet in a public place, make friends and family aware of this meeting and your location and don’t be afraid to raise the alarm if something doesn’t feel right.”

DS Fisher said people’s safety is of paramount importance and that police are keen to hear from anyone this weekend and on St. Valentine’s Day on Tuesday who is concerned about the behaviour of someone they are talking to or have met online.

"We take reports like this incredibly seriously and will carry out a robust investigation to relentlessly pursue perpetrators.

“We will also have officers out and about on patrol in high footfall areas looking out for predatory behaviours and safeguarding those presenting as vulnerable,” said DS. Fisher.

The PSNI have confirmed that ten weeks after launching its ‘Ask for Angela’ initiative in December 300 businesses have signed up.

The alarm system allows someone who is feeling uncomfortable on a date or who feels unsafe within a venue to alert staff by asking for ‘Angela’.

DS Fisher said: “Neighbourhood Policing Teams are out and about at this time, encouraging as many local businesses as possible to sign up. We know our hospitality sector is already committed to keeping people safe, by signing up to this scheme they are making a public pledge to help and support their customers when they need them the most.

“We have also just marked National Sexual Abuse and Sexual Violence Awareness Week, where we revealed that last year 4,135 people reported sexual violence and abuse. 338 of which, happened in online spaces like some of the popular online dating platforms and other chat apps.

“People are not always who they say they are and not everything online is as it seems in reality.”

Local venues are being asked to register for the scheme at https://hospitalityulster.org/askforangela

Joel Neill, Operations Director of Hospitality Ulster said: “Northern Ireland’s hospitality industry prides itself on being a safe place to enjoy a day or night out. However, we can’t ignore the fact that sometimes people need help. It is vitally important that we continue in our efforts to safeguard everyone who comes through our doors.