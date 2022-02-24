Public Apology to historical abuse victims on March 11 in Northern Ireland

Campaigning surviving victims of institutional abuse have repeatedly called for such an apology from the government.

This was also one of the recommendations made by the late Sir Anthony Hart, who chaired the Historical Institutional Abuse Inquiry, as he published his report back in 2017.

The inquiry was set up to examine allegations of abuse and mistreatment at 22 institutions between 1922 and 1995.

2017: Sir Anthony Hart published his long awaited report into Historical Institutional Abuse in Northern Ireland with Geraldine Doherty and David Lane CBE. (Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Press)

It publicly exposed abuse at children’s homes run by religious orders, charities and the state and also recommended compensation for survivors.

Following engagement with victims’ and survivors’ groups, the Ministers have made the following statement:

“On March 11, 2022, we will offer a public apology to victims and survivors of historical institutional abuse.

“This will be a hugely significant day. Victims and survivors have waited too long to hear an apology for the awful harm that was inflicted on them as children, and in the years since. We want this apology to provide full acknowledgment of the wrong that was done, and the terrible failures that resulted in the abuse of children by the individuals and a system that should have protected them.

“We want to deliver an apology that is meaningful, meets the needs of victims and survivors, and is delivered in a way that helps them to move forward with their lives. We recognise that the experience of every victim and survivor is individual, and each have personal views on what they want to be included. We are listening to them and working to ensure the apology is developed in line with what they need to hear.

“The apology will be made in the Assembly Chamber of Parliament Buildings, a symbolic venue for victims and survivors. As many victims and survivors as possible will be present in Parliament Buildings on the day and we are putting arrangements in place in other regional venues for those who wish to come together to hear the apology. It will also be streamed online for all those who wish to watch from home, or across the world.

“We are mindful of the many victims of historical institutional abuse who have sadly died before having the chance to hear an apology delivered, and we have agreed to hold a minute’s silence in their memory on the day.

“As Ministers, we will deliver the apology on behalf of government. This will be followed by apologies from each of the institutions where systemic failings were found in the Hart Report.