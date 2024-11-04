Rally for women’s safety to be held after knifepoint sexual assaults in Derry

A rally for women’s safety is to be held in Derry city centre on Friday after a spate of sexual assaults in the city.

The demonstration will take place at 6.15pm in Guildhall Square.

Protestors at the rally will call for an ‘end to violence against women and girls’ and proclaim that ‘we deserve to life in safety’.

The protest has been called in the wake of several reported sexual assaults in the city in little over a week, including two knifepoint attacks on Friday and Saturday.