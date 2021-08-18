Rape accused Michael Dobbins to stand trial in February

Michael Dobbins

Michael Dobbins, of Greenhaw Road, faces a total of ten charges in relation to sex offences allegedly committed between January 2013 and February 2015.

They include charges of rape, sexual assault by penetration and sexual assault.

He is further charged with sexual activity with a person who was unable to refuse because of or for a reason related to a mental disorder.

During a brief hearing at the Crown Court on Wednesday, a trial date of February 7, 2022 was fixed.

Defence counsel Eoghan Devlin said there would be an application to stay the proceedings.

He added this would be based on the delay in the proceedings coming to court.

A date for this application will be fixed when the case is mentioned again in October.