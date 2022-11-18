‘Readily identifiable’ Derry man bailed after being charged with damaging sign at Strand Road police station

Man bailed

Patrick McGonagle (59), of Moyola Drive, appeared charged with one count of criminal damage.

A police officer told the court McGonagle had 95 previous convictions, was 'a chronic alcoholic' and police believed he would not adhere to any bail conditions.

Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott said his client was intoxicated at the time.

He said he was well known to the police who could observe any breach of bail and was 'more of a nuisance than anything else.'

District Judge Barney McElholm said the issue is when someone moves from 'a nuisance to being a menace.'

He released him on bail on condition he observed a curfew, wear a tag, does not be intoxicated in a public place and does not go within 50 metres of any police station.