‘Reckless’ vandals smash bus shelter presenting ‘dangerous’ hazard
Vandals smashed up a bus shelter in the Waterside at the weekend presenting a ‘dangerous’ hazard for passers-by.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 11:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 11:43 BST
The criminal damage was branded wreckless by the PSNI.
“Were you in the area of Glendermott Road from approximately 8pm to 10pm on April 1, 2023?
“The bus shelter near the Maxol has been damaged, leaving it in a dangerous condition for the public. This reckless action inconveniences everyone and serves no purpose,” the PSNI said. The public are asked to call 101 quoting serial 2012 of April 1.