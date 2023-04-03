News you can trust since 1772
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

‘Reckless’ vandals smash bus shelter presenting ‘dangerous’ hazard

Vandals smashed up a bus shelter in the Waterside at the weekend presenting a ‘dangerous’ hazard for passers-by.

By Kevin Mullan
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 11:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 11:43 BST

The criminal damage was branded wreckless by the PSNI.

“Were you in the area of Glendermott Road from approximately 8pm to 10pm on April 1, 2023?

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The bus shelter near the Maxol has been damaged, leaving it in a dangerous condition for the public. This reckless action inconveniences everyone and serves no purpose,” the PSNI said. The public are asked to call 101 quoting serial 2012 of April 1.

The vandalised bus shelter on the Glendermott Road.
The vandalised bus shelter on the Glendermott Road.
The vandalised bus shelter on the Glendermott Road.
Most Popular
Read More
Jewellery and cash taken during house burglary along Derry to Strabane Road