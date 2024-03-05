Reports of a man with a machete in Limavady: Man in hospital with stab wounds
Police have confirmed that they received a report of an altercation involving three men, one believed to be armed with a machete, in Limavady.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers attended the scene in the Donald’s Way area of the town shortly after 1.45pm on Monday, March 4.
Police confirmed that one man was taken to hospital for treatment for stab wounds his arm.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or anyone with CCTV or other footage that could assist with enquiries is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 886 of 04/03/24.
"A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via https://www.psni.police.uk/report or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.”