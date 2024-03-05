Reports of a man with a machete in Limavady: Man in hospital with stab wounds

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers attended the scene in the Donald’s Way area of the town shortly after 1.45pm on Monday, March 4.

Police confirmed that one man was taken to hospital for treatment for stab wounds his arm.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or anyone with CCTV or other footage that could assist with enquiries is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 886 of 04/03/24.

