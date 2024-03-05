Reports of a man with a machete in Limavady: Man in hospital with stab wounds

Police have confirmed that they received a report of an altercation involving three men, one believed to be armed with a machete, in Limavady.
By Brendan McDaid
Published 5th Mar 2024, 09:52 GMT
Updated 5th Mar 2024, 09:53 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Officers attended the scene in the Donald’s Way area of the town shortly after 1.45pm on Monday, March 4.

Police confirmed that one man was taken to hospital for treatment for stab wounds his arm.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or anyone with CCTV or other footage that could assist with enquiries is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 886 of 04/03/24.

PSNI.PSNI.
PSNI.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via https://www.psni.police.uk/report or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.”