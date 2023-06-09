Restraining order issued after Derry man sent messages to Alliance Party leader Naomi Long and Councillor

Ronald George McElwee (29) of Rossnagalliagh in Derry had denied the two charges of improper use of the communication network on June 21 last year.

He had denied the charges but was convicted after a contest on the papers.

The court heard that police were informed by Ms Long about a message she deemed as menacing in relation to a dissident republican whose prison licence had been revoked.

Derry Court House. DER2126GS - 075

The message from McElwee said there were people 'compliant with British internment and treated as such.'

A further message to an Alliance councillor relating to the same issue then came to light.

McElwee admitted sending the messages but stated he did not think they were menacing.

The court heard that the defendant had eight previous convictions and an application was made for a restraining order.

Defence counsel Michael Donaghey said there was no dispute that McElwee had sent the messages but he maintained they had been 'misconstrued'.

The barrister said that no one had been called to give evidence in the case.

He described McElwee's record as consisting of 'low level public order offences.'

District Judge Barney McElholm said there is no justification for violence, especially in politics.

He said these were attitudes that 'should have been left in the last century.'