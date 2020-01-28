Returned for trial on drugs charges

A man and a woman have been returned for trial to Derry Crown Court accused of a series of drug offences.

The defendants cannot be identified as a result of an anonymity order, which was granted due to the nature of the charges.

The woman is charged with being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs between January 1 and August 11, 2018.

She is further charged with possessing cocaine with intent to supply and simple possession of class C drugs between March and August, 2018.

The man is accused of being concerned in the supply of class B drugs between October 1, 2017 and April 4, 2018.

He is further charged with attempting to possess controlled drugs and possessing cannabis.

Defence solicitors for the defendants accepted there is a case for their clients to answer.

Both defendants declined to say anything in answer to the charges. They also declined to call any witnesses or to give evidence themselves.

The woman was remanded in custody and the man was released on continuing bail.

They will both appear at the city’s Crown Court for arraignment at a later date.