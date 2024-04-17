Rishi Sunak declines chance to apologise over Operation Kenova report on Scappaticci (Stakeknife)

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Foyle MP Colum Eastwood invited Mr. Sunak to issue an apology in the British House of Commons this afternoon.

“The recently published Kenova report makes it absolutely clear that the IRA was riddled with British agents from top to bottom. Those agents were involved in abduction, torture and murder of British and Irish citizens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The British government, successive British governments, knew all about it and did nothing.

Freddie Scappaticci was both a senior member of the IRA’s Internal Security Unit (ISU) and an army agent codenamed Stakeknife.

“The report also calls for an apology from the government to those victims. Will the Prime Minister take this opportunity now to make that apology?” he asked.

The SDLP leader was referring to the wide-ranging interim report on the activities of Freddie Scappaticci, who was both a senior member of the IRA’s Internal Security Unit (ISU) and an army agent codenamed Stakeknife.

Mr. Sunak declined the opportunity to issue an apology as this stage and instead praised the ‘overwhelming majority’ of members of the security services for their service during the Troubles.

Freddie Scappaticci, codenamed ‘Stakeknife’, who died in April 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is an interim report and as the Secretary of State [Chris Heaton-Harris] has laid out we can't comment on the findings until we get the final report but we would never condone wrongdoing where there is evidence of this.

“But I will say this also because it is not said enough: the overwhelming majority of the police, armed forces and intelligence services served with great distinction.

"They defended democracy in the face of some horrendous violence and without their service and their sacrifice there would have been no peace process. They helped ensure that the future of Northern Ireland will never be decided by violence but by the consent of its people,” said the Prime Minister.

Operation Kenova investigated 101 murders and abductions in total.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad