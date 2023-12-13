‘Sanctuary’ of church and homes intruded upon in spate of Inishowen burglaries, says Moville priest

An Inishowen priest has said the ‘sanctuary’ of a place of worship and people’s homes have been ‘intruded upon’ following a spate of burglaries in the peninsula.

St Columba's Church, Ballinacrae. Picture: Google Earth

Gardai are investigating a number of burglaries that took place in the Greencastle, Moville and surrounding areas on December 10 and 11, including at St Columba’s Church in Ballinacrae, at Greencastle Golf Club, and in private homes and vehicles.

Father Eddie Gallagher, PP Moville, said the incidents had been deeply upsetting for the Parish community.

The thieves damaged the door of the sacristy at the church and attempted to pull a safe from a wall. They managed to open the door of the safe, but no cash was kept there.

Father Gallagher said the Parish community is extremely upset at the burglaries,. He added how his ‘heart goes out’ to all those who had their homes and vehicles targeted.

"The Parish community is obviously very upset. The sanctuary of a place of worship has been intruded upon, as has the sanctuary of the family home, especially for those who came down in the morning and found their houses had been defiled.

"The church itself, where we worship, nothing happened there, apart from the door to the sacristy. Thankfully, nothing was taken, They did try to pull the safe from the wall and got the door open, but we don’t leave money in the church. They could have taken the chalice and others things, but it seems like they were looking for money.

"They left quite a bit of mess, There’s also that sense of being intruded upon in the middle of the night as well. Thankfully, no-one ended up coming upon them and no-one was hurt.”

Father Gallagher spoke of a family, not far from the church, who had precious items and money taken, as well as tools.

An angle grinder was used to gain access to the safe, which then set off a fire alarm. However, this was not heard as the church is located in such a rural area. However, Gardai, who were on their way to the home that was burgled, noticed lights on in the church when they were passing and came upon the scene.

The church has been tidied up, the door repaired and it is hoped the safe may be salvageable, but Fr Gallagher said the upset of what happened still remains.

He is, however, very heartened by the support of the community. not just in Inishowen, but further afield.

"I have been getting messages from across the community and from across the north – people who know me and who send their support.”

Fr Gallagher said while the targeting of the church was extremely upsetting, he is feeling deeply for those who had their homes burgled.

"To have that feeling that you’re upstairs and someone is downstairs, in your home. There’s nothing worse than that.”

Gardai are continuing to investigate the burglaries and directed property owners to their apps that help with safety and prevention, including www.garda.ie/en/angardasiochanaapp/ and Property Marking at https://www.garda.ie/!C4WFWO

Gardaí are investigating a burglary at a sportsground in Greencastle that occurred between Sunday evening, December 10 2023 and Monday morning, December 11 2023.

A sum of cash was reported as taken. Investigations are ongoing.

- Gardaí are investigating a burglary at a residence in Meenletterbale, Co. Donegal in the early hours of Monday, December 11 2023.

A sum of cash and a number of items were reported as taken. Investigations are ongoing.

- Gardaí are investigating a burglary at a premises in Leckemy, Co. Donegal in the early hours of Monday, December 11 2023.

A number of items were reported as taken. Investigations are ongoing.

- Gardaí are investigating an attempted theft from two vehicles outside a residence in Carrowhugh, Co. Donegal in the early hours of Monday, December 11 2023.

No items were reported as taken. Investigations are ongoing.

- Gardaí are investigating a burglary at a residence & theft from a vehicle in Greencastle, Co. Donegal in the early hours of Monday, December 11 2023.

A number of items were reported as taken. Investigations are ongoing.

- Gardaí are investigating a theft at a residence in Bredagh Glen, Co. Donegal in the early hours of Monday, December 11 2023.

A number of items were reported as taken. Investigations are ongoing.

- Gardaí are investigating an incident of criminal damage that occurred to a vehicle in Moville, Co. Donegal in the early hours of Monday, December 11 2023.

Investigations are ongoing.