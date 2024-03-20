Scrambler rider narrowly avoids hitting pedestrian near nursery in Creggan as police vow to clamp down

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police in Derry have warned those illegally using scrambler bikes and quad bikes to stop from engaging in criminal and anti social behaviour before someone is seriously injured.

Foyleside and Moor Neighbourhood Policing Team Inspector Michael Gahan says concerns have been raised about the illegal use of scrambler bikes and quads, particularly in the Brandywell and Creggan areas, recently.

He confirmed that on Wednesday, March 20, police officers received a report involving a rider of a scrambler who reportedly almost struck a person in Bligh's Lane in Creggan not far from a local nursery.

"We're working to remove these machines and apprehend offenders who are reckless enough to ride these machines illegally," says Inspector Gahan.

"When these machines are being driven dangerously, at speed, not only are the offenders creating a nuisance in built-up areas, close to people and homes, but they're also putting themselves and others at serious risk of injury.

"You will see us in these areas and we will do everything we can to proactively stop offenders from engaging in this criminal and anti social behaviour.

