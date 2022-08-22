Scrambler seized after reports of reckless riding

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The PSNI said the confiscation followed reports of a motorbike being ridden recklessly in a public park.

"Over the weekend Waterside Neighbourhood Team in Derry/Londonderry responded to a scrambler which was driving dangerously through the Top of the Hill Park and surrounding area.

"Officers were able to intercept the scrambler which has now been seized and the driver will be interviewed at a later date.

The scrambled seized by police in Top of the Hill.

