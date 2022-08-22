News you can trust since 1772
Scrambler seized after reports of reckless riding

A scambler has been seized by police in the Waterside.

By Kevin Mullan
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 3:31 pm
The PSNI said the confiscation followed reports of a motorbike being ridden recklessly in a public park.

"Over the weekend Waterside Neighbourhood Team in Derry/Londonderry responded to a scrambler which was driving dangerously through the Top of the Hill Park and surrounding area.

"Officers were able to intercept the scrambler which has now been seized and the driver will be interviewed at a later date.

The scrambled seized by police in Top of the Hill.

"Waterside NPT are keen to keep our parks safe for the public. If you have any information regarding scramblers being used illegally contact 101 or Crimestoppers," the PSNI stated.

