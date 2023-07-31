Police in Derry are urging vigilance.

Both incidents are reported to have occurred in the Galliagh area; the first shortly before midday on, Sunday, July 30, and the second just before 8pm on Sunday.

Enquiries are ongoing and police are asking any other business where this may have happened but has not been reported to them as yet, to get in touch.

Scratch cards were reportedly stolen from two businesses on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They also encourage business owners and staff to be vigilant, and to look out for any suspicious behaviour on their premises.

Sergeant Irvine added: "If you see something that doesn't look right, please call us immediately because the quicker you report it, the quicker we can respond."