Scratch cards stolen from separate businesses in Galliagh area
Police in Derry are urging vigilance.
Both incidents are reported to have occurred in the Galliagh area; the first shortly before midday on, Sunday, July 30, and the second just before 8pm on Sunday.
Enquiries are ongoing and police are asking any other business where this may have happened but has not been reported to them as yet, to get in touch.
They also encourage business owners and staff to be vigilant, and to look out for any suspicious behaviour on their premises.
Sergeant Irvine added: "If you see something that doesn't look right, please call us immediately because the quicker you report it, the quicker we can respond."
Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting reference 844 of 30/07/23. A report can also be made via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or, via Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/