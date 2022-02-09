Scratch carved in side of car after altercation in McDonald's car park
A large scratch was carved into the side of a car in a McDonald's car park in Strabane following a verbal altercation, police have said.
Police in Strabane are appealing for information in relation to criminal damage to a vehicle in the McDonald's car park, Railway Street, Strabane.
This incident is reported to have occurred at approximately 6pm on Saturday, January 29, 2022.
Police want to speak with the driver of a black Volkswagen who had a verbal altercation with another driver in the car park.
"Following this, a large scratch was carved into the driver's side of the victim's vehicle. It is believed the driver of the black car, or one of his passengers is responsible for this.
"The black Volkswagen is lowered with tinted windows. It was displaying a restricted plate in the top right corner of the rear windscreen.
"If you have any information please contact 101 quoting reference number 1404 of January 30, 2022," the PSNI said.