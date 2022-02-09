Scratch carved in side of car after altercation in McDonald's car park

Police in Strabane are appealing for information in relation to criminal damage to a vehicle in the McDonald's car park, Railway Street, Strabane.

This incident is reported to have occurred at approximately 6pm on Saturday, January 29, 2022.

Police want to speak with the driver of a black Volkswagen who had a verbal altercation with another driver in the car park.

Police appeal.

"Following this, a large scratch was carved into the driver's side of the victim's vehicle. It is believed the driver of the black car, or one of his passengers is responsible for this.

"The black Volkswagen is lowered with tinted windows. It was displaying a restricted plate in the top right corner of the rear windscreen.