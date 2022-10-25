Sean Dalton inquest case to be heard in the Supreme Court
An appeal of a bid to secure a fresh inquest into the deaths of three neighbours killed by an IRA bomb in 1988 is to be heard in the Supreme Court this week.
The family of Sean Dalton, who was 54, when he was killed when a bomb exploded in Kildrum Gardens on August 31, 1988, have been fighting for justice for their father and the two other victims – Sheila Lewis (68) and Gerard Curran (57), for more than three decades.
A judicial review – sought by the Daltons into a decision by the Attorney General not to hold a fresh inquest – was refused in 2017.
In 2020 the Court of Appeal ruled ‘an Article 2 investigative obligation’ had not been satisfied. This has been appealed by the Attorney General to the Supreme Court which on Wednesday and Thursday will consider ‘whether the procedural obligation to investigate pursuant to Article 2 of the ECHR applies to the State in respect of Mr Dalton’s death’.