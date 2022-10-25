Sean Dalton inquest case to be heard in the Supreme Court

The late Sean Dalton

The family of Sean Dalton, who was 54, when he was killed when a bomb exploded in Kildrum Gardens on August 31, 1988, have been fighting for justice for their father and the two other victims – Sheila Lewis (68) and Gerard Curran (57), for more than three decades.

A judicial review – sought by the Daltons into a decision by the Attorney General not to hold a fresh inquest – was refused in 2017.