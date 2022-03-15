Sean Rodgers found guilty of murder of Eddie Meenan

Edward Meenan

Sean Rodgers (34), of no fixed abode, and Ryan Walters (22), with an address in Crossgar, were charged with Edward Meenan's murder on November 25 2018.

They are also charged with assaulting William McConnell on the same date.

A third man Derek Creswell (29), of King's Lane in Ballykelly, had already pleaded guilty.

After a trial lasting six weeks the jury deliberated for 10 hours before returning their verdict this afternoon.

They found Sean Rodgers guilty of the murder of Edward Meenan on November 25, 2018.

They found Ryan Walters not guilty of murder but guilty of manslaughter on Mr. Meenan.

He was also found guilty of assault on William McConnell.

During the trial the jury had been told Mr Meenan sustained 52 stab wounds and well over a hundred sites of assault including suffering two broken legs.

His body was found in an alleyway behind Creggan Street in the early hours of the morning of November 25.

After the verdict Judge Donna McColgan thanked the jury which she described as ‘the most attentive I have ever come across’.

She excused them from jury service for the rest of their lives.

She told Rodgers that there was only one sentence she could pass and that was a life sentence and that a tariff hearing will be held at a later date to determine the minimum he will serve.

She told him to get a new solicitor before that hearing.