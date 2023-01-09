Police in Derry are appealing for information following the report of criminal damage on Saturday, January 7.PSNI Inspector Fell said: "We received a report that a number of rocks had been thrown at two houses shortly before 4.45pm by a group of young people. Damage was caused including breaking a window, damaging an interior wall and breaking children’s toys.“There were children inside one of the properties at the time who while thankfully uninjured, are understandably shaken.“The suspects are understood to have left the area via Hawkin Street, towards New Gate.”“Enquiries are continuing and at this time, this is being treated as a sectarian motivated hate crime."

DUP Foyle MLA Gary Middleton branded the attack “disgusting”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Thankfully there were no serious injuries however there is no doubt that this could’ve been much worse as a result of the reckless actions of those involved.”

The Fountain estate. (File picture)

Sinn Féin MLA Pádraig Delargy said anyone with information on those responsible should immediately bring it forward to the PSNI.

Pádraig Delargy said: “I condemn the reprehensible and sectarian attack on homes in the Fountain Estate at the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Children narrowly escaped serious injury when rocks were thrown through the window of their home.

“There is no place for sectarianism in our society. The people of this city want and are entitled to an inclusive, better future for them and their children and reject this sectarian and anti-community behaviour outright.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Fountain and Bishop Street areas. (file picture) DER2126GS - 059

“Those responsible should be brought to justice and I am appealing to anyone with information about who carried out this attack to bring it to the PSNI.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police meanwhile have issued the following appeal: “We would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area at the time, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1187 07/01/23. Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/ .”

The attack is the latest in a sequence of sectarian incidents in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad