Sectarian graffiti in Tullyally condemned and removed
The appearance of sectarian graffiti in the predominantly unionist Tullyally area has been condemned by Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) councillor Ryan McCready.
Vandals sprayed the anti-nationalist and anti-Catholic hate slogans, 'No Fenians Welcome', 'Kill All Taigs' and 'Taigs Out', on shutters and walls at the Tullyally Shopping Centre overnight.
The graffiti has been swiftly removed.
Alderman McCready said: "This is not ok. This is wrong and is to be condemned.
"The shopping centre not only serves the people of Tullyally but caters for surrounding areas of Ivy Mead, Currynierin, Church Road, etc. All of whom are welcome here.
"There are businesses here which have been operating here for more than 30 years without incident."
The UUP councillor said he wished to 'reassure both customers and businesses alike' that 'you are welcome here.'
The defacement of the shops follows an incident last month when taxis collecting members of a Galliagh women’s group were stoned after an event in Tullyally, which also drew widespread condemnation.