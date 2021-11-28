Security alert in Dungiven: Device was ‘viable’ say Derry police

Detective Sergeant Sarah Jane Moyne said: “We received a report in the early hours of a suspicious object being left in the area.

“Police and Ammunition Technical Officers attended the scene, and the object has now been declared as a viable device and has been taken away for further examination.

“Residents, who were temporarily evacuated, have returned to their homes, and cordons have been lifted.

The PSNI are appealing for inormation.

“I am keen to thank local people, and all those inconvenienced, for their patience as we worked to make the area safe.

“I am also appealing to anyone with information, or who witnessed anything suspicious, to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 353 of 27/11/21.”