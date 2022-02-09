Senior social worker urges people to report sexual violence and abuse

Serla Meenan, a professional officer at the Western Trust Social Care and Learning Development and Governance Team, said: "During the Sexual Violence and Abuse Awareness Week I want to remind people that sexual violence and abuse can happen at any age regardless of identity. If this is happening to you I encourage you to reach out.

"If you are aware of it I encourage you to report it. It's never ok and it's never acceptable. Don't let it continue.

Ms. Meenan said there are many voices that often go unheard or with little recognition.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Western Trust is urging victims or witnesses of sexual violence or abuse to reach out and report abusers.