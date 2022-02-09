Senior social worker urges people to report sexual violence and abuse
A senior social worker at the Western Trust has urged victims or witnesses of sexual violence or abuse to reach out and report abusers.
Serla Meenan, a professional officer at the Western Trust Social Care and Learning Development and Governance Team, said: "During the Sexual Violence and Abuse Awareness Week I want to remind people that sexual violence and abuse can happen at any age regardless of identity. If this is happening to you I encourage you to reach out.
"If you are aware of it I encourage you to report it. It's never ok and it's never acceptable. Don't let it continue.
Ms. Meenan said there are many voices that often go unheard or with little recognition.
"This week is an opportunity for anyone that wants to use their voice to join a conversation with thousands of others. Together we can amplify the voices that should be heard, we can spotlight support services and we can engage those outside of our sector, in the discussion."