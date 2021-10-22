Seven Derry drink-spiking reports in 'couple of days' over three times the total received 2016-2020

Seven drink-spiking reports in last couple of days.

The PSNI are continuing to make inquiries following several reports of drinks being spiked in the city last week.

"Police are currently making enquiries following seven reports of suspected drink spiking over the last couple of days in Derry/Londonderry.

"We continue to encourage anyone who believes they have been the victim of drink-spiking, to make a report to police by contacting 101," the force said.

The seven reports in recent days compares with two reports between 2016 and 2020.

Police logs show that from 2016 to 2020, there were only two recorded offences where a victim reported their drink had been spiked in Derry.

Both reports occurred in 2017 and following an investigation ‘no suspect’ could be identified. Across the north there were 58 reported incidents of ‘8N Assault with injury - administering poison with intent to injury or annoy’ and ‘88C Other Miscellaneous Sexual Offences’ over the same period all of which involved a victim’s drink being ‘spiked’.