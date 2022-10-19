A number of arrests for offences, including theft, have been made during a national week of action to reduce business crime.

Shortly after 11am on Tuesday, October 18, City Centre Neighbourhood officers on patrol in Waterloo Place observed a male teenager acting suspiciously in a shop.

Further enquiries resulted in the 17-year-old being arrested on suspicion of theft and he remains in custody assisting officers with enquiries.

Several arrests have been made in a shoplifting clampdown.

On October 17, officers from the same Neighbourhood Team arrested a 32-year-old man on suspicion of theft from businesses premises in Lisnagelvin. He also remains in custody at this time.

A number of people have been charged with theft offences this month in relation to incidents at local shops.

Among those charged are a 16-year-old teenager with offences including theft, attempted theft, and common assault and he is due to appear before Derry Youth Court on November 1.

These charges are in relation to a report of theft at a shop in Waterloo Place on May 28 this year, and incidents reported at premises inside a shopping centre on October 12. As is normal procedure, all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Sergeant Walsh said: "The community will see increased, high visibility patrols by our officers in the city centre and Strabane town centre as we conduct planned operations, during this week of action.