Several arrests have been made in a shoplifting clampdown.

A number of arrests for offences, including theft, have been made during a national week of action to reduce business crime.

Shortly after 11am on Tuesday, October 18, City Centre Neighbourhood officers on patrol in Waterloo Place observed a male teenager acting suspiciously in a shop.

Further enquiries resulted in the 17-year-old being arrested on suspicion of theft and he remains in custody assisting officers with enquiries.

On October 17, officers from the same Neighbourhood Team arrested a 32-year-old man on suspicion of theft from businesses premises in Lisnagelvin. He also remains in custody at this time.

A number of people have been charged with theft offences this month in relation to incidents at local shops.

Among those charged are a 16-year-old teenager with offences including theft, attempted theft, and common assault and he is due to appear before Derry Youth Court on November 1.

These charges are in relation to a report of theft at a shop in Waterloo Place on May 28 this year, and incidents reported at premises inside a shopping centre on October 12. As is normal procedure, all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Sergeant Walsh said: "The community will see increased, high visibility patrols by our officers in the city centre and Strabane town centre as we conduct planned operations, during this week of action.

Advertisement Hide Ad