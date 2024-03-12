Several cars damaged in overnight arson attack in Derry

Several cars have been damaged in an overnight arson attack in Derry.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 12th Mar 2024, 12:26 GMT
Updated 12th Mar 2024, 12:26 GMT
An investigation is underway after the attack in the Shantallow area.

The PSNI said that at around 11.30pm on Monday it was reported two vehicles were on fire in the Grainan Drive area.

Police and the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) attended the scene.

A photo of one of the damaged vehicles.

Both vehicles sustained significant damage. Two other vehicles were also damaged.

NIFRS believe the cause of the blaze to be deliberate and so the incident is being treated as arson.

Inspector Craig said: "Fortunately, there have been no injuries. However, a number of people are now in a position of having to sort out their transport problems and the disruption associated with that, and any other associated costs.

"Our appeal is to anyone with information, or who saw any suspicious activity in the area last night to get in touch with us. This also extends to anyone with CCTV or doorbell cameras to check their footage."