Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An investigation is underway after the attack in the Shantallow area.

The PSNI said that at around 11.30pm on Monday it was reported two vehicles were on fire in the Grainan Drive area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police and the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) attended the scene.

A photo of one of the damaged vehicles.

Both vehicles sustained significant damage. Two other vehicles were also damaged.

NIFRS believe the cause of the blaze to be deliberate and so the incident is being treated as arson.

Inspector Craig said: "Fortunately, there have been no injuries. However, a number of people are now in a position of having to sort out their transport problems and the disruption associated with that, and any other associated costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad