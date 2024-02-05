News you can trust since 1772

Shane Frane arrested in Dublin and remanded pending extradition proceedings

An on-the-run prisoner who was convicted of the manslaughter of PSNI Constable Philippa Reynolds in Derry in 2013 has been arrested in the Republic of Ireland.
By Staff Reporter
Published 5th Feb 2024, 10:15 GMT
Updated 5th Feb 2024, 10:16 GMT
Shane Frane appeared before Dublin Extradition Court on Friday, February 2, where he has been remanded into custody pending extradition proceedings.Shane Frane appeared before Dublin Extradition Court on Friday, February 2, where he has been remanded into custody pending extradition proceedings.
Unlawfully-at-large prisoner Shane Frane was arrested on Thursday evening, February 1.

The 36-year-old was arrested on an extradition warrant sought by PSNI for being unlawfully at large from prison from January 17.

He appeared before Dublin Extradition Court on Friday, February 2, where he has been remanded into custody pending extradition proceedings.

Sergeant Davey from the International Policing Unit said: “This case demonstrates the close working of the PSNI and the Public Prosecution Service to pursue fugitives from this jurisdiction.

"It also highlights our close working with An Garda Síochána Extradition Unit in tracking down wanted persons and bringing offenders to justice.

“Our message is clear to anyone who has left NI to avoid the consequences of their actions. We will use all powers available to have you arrested and returned to NI.”