Shane Frane arrested in Dublin and remanded pending extradition proceedings

Shane Frane appeared before Dublin Extradition Court on Friday, February 2, where he has been remanded into custody pending extradition proceedings.

Unlawfully-at-large prisoner Shane Frane was arrested on Thursday evening, February 1.

The 36-year-old was arrested on an extradition warrant sought by PSNI for being unlawfully at large from prison from January 17.

Sergeant Davey from the International Policing Unit said: “This case demonstrates the close working of the PSNI and the Public Prosecution Service to pursue fugitives from this jurisdiction.

"It also highlights our close working with An Garda Síochána Extradition Unit in tracking down wanted persons and bringing offenders to justice.