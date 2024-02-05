Shane Frane arrested in Dublin and remanded pending extradition proceedings
Unlawfully-at-large prisoner Shane Frane was arrested on Thursday evening, February 1.
The 36-year-old was arrested on an extradition warrant sought by PSNI for being unlawfully at large from prison from January 17.
He appeared before Dublin Extradition Court on Friday, February 2, where he has been remanded into custody pending extradition proceedings.
Sergeant Davey from the International Policing Unit said: “This case demonstrates the close working of the PSNI and the Public Prosecution Service to pursue fugitives from this jurisdiction.
"It also highlights our close working with An Garda Síochána Extradition Unit in tracking down wanted persons and bringing offenders to justice.
“Our message is clear to anyone who has left NI to avoid the consequences of their actions. We will use all powers available to have you arrested and returned to NI.”