A play about a mother’s grief after her daughter was killed in the Shankill bomb is to be staged in Derry this week.

‘What If’, written by Patricia Downey, tells the heartbreaking story of Gina Murray who lost her 13-year-old daughter, Leanne, in the 1993 IRA atrocity.

It has been hailed as “a piece of work that will resonate with all people, regardless of class, colour or creed”

It will be performed at The Glassworks, Great James’ Street, on Thursday evening at 7.30pm. Donation at the door.