Sheep rustlers steal 50 lambs from farm inflicting ‘significant financial loss’

Sheep rustlers have stolen 50 lambs from a farm near Claudy inflicting considerable financial loss on the owner.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 29th Jan 2024, 11:13 GMT
Updated 29th Jan 2024, 11:13 GMT
Police are investigating the theft of 50 lambs from land between Claudy, Park and Feeny.

The Texel and Suffolk-bred ewe lambs, which have orange markings, are reported to have been taken from a field on Teenaght Road sometime between 7pm on Thursday, January 25 and 7am on Friday, January 26, police said.Constable Holden said: "This will be a significant financial loss to the owner, and so our appeal is for anyone with information about what has happened to get in touch.

"To transport these lambs anywhere would have required a trailer and so we are keen to hear from anyone who was in the Teenaght Road area between the reported times, or earlier in the week, and saw any suspicious activity or unfamiliar vehicles."

The number to call is 101, quote reference 1116 of 26/01/24 or report online via www.psni.police.uk/report or, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111.