Shocking footage shows group of men fighting in Belfast International Airport

Police are investigating a fight between a group of men in Belfast International Airport on Saturday evening.

A video of the incident was shared on social media by a man who filmed it live on Facebook.

A still taken from the video of the fight in Belfast International Airport.

"An altercation between two groups of passengers occurred on Saturday evening in the air-side departures area," said a spokesperson for Belfast International Airport.

"Both the airport police and P.S.N.I. were in attendance and the incident has since been resolved. An investigation into the incident is now ongoing."

A spokesperson for the P.S.N.I. said airport police were leading the investigation into the incident.

"P.S.N.I. provided assistance to airport police following a report of an incident at Belfast International Airport yesterday [Saturday] evening. The matter is being dealt with by airport police."