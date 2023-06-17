Police have confirmed a man has been arrested.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police would like to thank diligent members of the public who today alerted us to reports of a male in Waterloo Place in possession of a knife.

"Upon arrival this male was detained and conveyed to Strand Road Station where he is assisting us with our enquiries.

"This incident happened in the middle of Saturday afternoon while children and families were out in our town, shopping, socialising and enjoying themselves.

"Your Police Service will always treat your safety and security as our priority, and we will proactively react to any reports where people are put in fear. Thankfully today we were able to quickly bring this situation to a peaceful resolution.”

The spokesperson added: “We appreciate Police actions caused a bit of traffic disruption, and we thank those motorists caught up in it for their patience and understanding.