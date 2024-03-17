PSNI

Detective Sergeant Gingell said: “Police received a report at approximately 10.10pm on Friday, March 15 that a man was observed in the Gartan Square area carrying a black handgun.

“The suspect was wearing a black-hooded jumper and is believed to be aged between his late 30s and early 40s.

“A short time later, two loud bangs, believed to be gunshots, were heard in the nearby area."

There were no reports of anyone being hurt.“At this stage we believe the gun was fired by the suspect - though we have received no reports of any injuries.