Shots fired by masked men in Bogside: Police investigate incident in Durrow Park

It’s believed this occurred sometime on Friday night (April 8) in the Durrow Park area where officers yesterday conducted a search. A number of items have been seized and taken away for forensic examination.

Police are aware of video footage circulating on social media reportedly in relation to the incident.

Derry City & Strabane Superintendent Clive Beatty said: “This was a brazen and dangerous act that was carried out under the cover of darkness.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are investigating.

“The sight of armed and masked men on the streets of this city is unacceptable. This was an appalling display of contempt by those responsible towards the community. There is no justification for this.

“The public can be assured we will continue to work with communities and our partners in the Paramilitary Crime Task Force to disrupt those involved in such criminal activity and reduce the harm they cause in our communities.”

Paramilitary Crime Task Force Detective Chief Inspector Kelly said: “An investigation is under way into this incident, and we’re appealing for anyone with information to contact us. In particular, we want to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident.”

The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 1023 of 11/04/22. A report can also be made online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/