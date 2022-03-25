Simon Coveney evacuated amid security alert at Hume Foundation peace event in Belfast
Foreign Minister Simon Coveney has said he is “saddened and frustrated” after being evacuated from a Belfast venue to honour the Humes’ legacy today.
Police have confirmed they are currently in attendance ar a security alert at the Crumlin Road area of North Belfast.
A PSNI spokersperson said: “Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative main routes for their journey.”
Mr Coveney was due to give a key address at the Houben Centre on the Crumlin Road this morning.
This speech was them to be followed by a discussion with community leaders, at the event organised by the John and Pat Hume Foundation.
Reports suggest that a van containing a suspect device has been left in the car park.
It is understood Mr Coveneny was due to give a speech today at the Houben Centre.
In a Tweet issued this morning, Simon Coveney said: “In Belfast with Hume foundation to honour John & Pat’s legacy of peace for all communities.
“Saddened & frustrated that someone has been attacked & victimised in this way and my thoughts are with him & his family. My thanks to PSNI.”
SDLP Leader and Foyle MLA Colum Eastwood said on Twitter this morning: “Worrying situation in Belfast today at the Building Common Ground event.
“These mindless thugs won’t deter the John and Pat Hume Foundation from carrying out their work to further peace.
“The Hume Foundation is an organisation dedicated to promoting peace and reconciliation. The attack on them and on Simon Coveneny this morning is an attempt to drag us back that will never, ever succeed.”