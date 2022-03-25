Simon Coveney evacuated amid security alert at Hume Foundation peace event in Belfast

Police have confirmed they are currently in attendance ar a security alert at the Crumlin Road area of North Belfast.

A PSNI spokersperson said: “Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative main routes for their journey.”

Mr Coveney was due to give a key address at the Houben Centre on the Crumlin Road this morning.

Simon Coveney.

This speech was them to be followed by a discussion with community leaders, at the event organised by the John and Pat Hume Foundation.

Reports suggest that a van containing a suspect device has been left in the car park.

In a Tweet issued this morning, Simon Coveney said: “In Belfast with Hume foundation to honour John & Pat’s legacy of peace for all communities.

“Saddened & frustrated that someone has been attacked & victimised in this way and my thoughts are with him & his family. My thanks to ⁦PSNI.”

SDLP Leader and Foyle MLA Colum Eastwood said on Twitter this morning: “Worrying situation in Belfast today at the Building Common Ground event.

“These mindless thugs won’t deter the John and Pat Hume Foundation from carrying out their work to further peace.